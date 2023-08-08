Book your tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a step by step guide!

The BCCI has yet to formally announce the allocation of tickets for the prestigious tournament, with the ODI World Cup 2023 being barely around the horizon. The ticket costs for all 10 World Cup venues have just been finalised following a meeting with the organisers and state organisations, generating even more enthusiasm among the fans but the wait for these announcements has been frustrating.

The wait for tickets to the ODI World Cup 2023 is almost over.

But now that the wait is almost over, the ODI World Cup 2023 tickets are anticipated to go on sale starting on August 10.

Early preparation and prompt booking are crucial since tickets for the high-octane matches and popular venues at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 tend to sell out quickly. Early access to tickets may be possible if you often visit the official ICC website.

Tickets for the World Cup 2023 may be purchased on websites like BookMyShow and PayTM/Insider in India.

According to the most recent rumours, on August 10th, the BCCI will formally begin accepting reservations for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Depending on the matches, venues, packages, and other variables, the cost of the tickets will range from INR 500 to INR 10,000. The entrance to the stadium would require actual tickets, according to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

You may purchase your tickets and take in the World Cup 2023 games by following these easy steps:

1. Continue reading the official page for purchasing tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023.

2. Click on the URL for the ticket link to open a new page with information on every World Cup match.

3. Decide which game you want to go to.

4. All available tickets and their associated pricing will be displayed on the next page.

5. Select the tickets that suit your needs.

6. Place the chosen tickets in your shopping cart.

7. Carefully check all of the information before making any payments.

8. After completing the payment procedure, your reservation for the tickets is complete.

9. On the day of the game, bring your actual tickets with you.