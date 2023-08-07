Pakistan team granted permission to participate in ICC World Cup in India

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan cricket team has been granted permission by the Foreign Office to participate in the ICC World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in October.
In a statement released on Sunday, the Foreign Office emphasized Pakistan’s stance that sports and politics should remain separate. Accordingly, the decision has been made to send the cricket team to India for their involvement in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Pakistan’s viewpoint underscores the belief that international sports commitments should not be hindered by bilateral relations with India.
While India declined to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s choice demonstrates a constructive and responsible approach in contrast to India’s stubborn stance.
The Pakistan government has expressed significant concerns about the security of their cricket team. These apprehensions are being communicated to both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Indian authorities. The Foreign Office expects comprehensive measures to be taken to guarantee the safety and security of the Pakistan cricket team during their visit to India.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
