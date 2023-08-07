Search

Pakistan team granted permission to participate in ICC World Cup in India

7 Aug, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan cricket team has been granted permission by the Foreign Office to participate in the ICC World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in October.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Foreign Office emphasized Pakistan’s stance that sports and politics should remain separate. Accordingly, the decision has been made to send the cricket team to India for their involvement in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan’s viewpoint underscores the belief that international sports commitments should not be hindered by bilateral relations with India.

While India declined to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s choice demonstrates a constructive and responsible approach in contrast to India’s stubborn stance.

The Pakistan government has expressed significant concerns about the security of their cricket team. These apprehensions are being communicated to both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Indian authorities. The Foreign Office expects comprehensive measures to be taken to guarantee the safety and security of the Pakistan cricket team during their visit to India.

