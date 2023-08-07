Civil judge’s wife Somia Asim arrested in maid torture case

ISLAMABAD – Civil Judge Asim Hafeez’s wife Somia Asim was arrested on Monday for assaulting 14-year-old housemaid Rizwana after a district and sessions court in Islamabad dismissed her interim bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed heard the case and quashed Somia's bail, ordering her arrest in the case that garnered huge attention, with public outcry demanding justice for the young victim.

The judge told the prosecution not to be influenced by any pressure while finding the facts, directing them to probe the case on merit.

Last week, the civil judge's wife secured bail as she affirms her willingness to provide a detailed statement before the investigating officer to prove her innocence. The accused expressed confidence in the probe.

The development comes as the heart-wrenching case of violence against the domestic help, Rizwana, who served at the residence of the Administrative Officer of Islamabad Judicial Complex, triggered outrage and concern.

Earlier, social media users and celebrities raised their voices against torture, with #JusticeForRizwana remaining in the top Twitter trends.