Civil judge’s wife Somia Asim arrested in maid torture case

ISLAMABAD – Civil Judge Asim Hafeez’s wife Somia Asim was arrested on Monday for assaulting 14-year-old housemaid Rizwana after a district and sessions court in Islamabad dismissed her interim bail.
Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed heard the case and quashed Somia's bail, ordering her arrest in the case that garnered huge attention, with public outcry demanding justice for the young victim.
The judge told the prosecution not to be influenced by any pressure while finding the facts, directing them to probe the case on merit.
Last week, the civil judge's wife secured bail as she affirms her willingness to provide a detailed statement before the investigating officer to prove her innocence. The accused expressed confidence in the probe.
The development comes as the heart-wrenching case of violence against the domestic help, Rizwana, who served at the residence of the Administrative Officer of Islamabad Judicial Complex, triggered outrage and concern.
Earlier, social media users and celebrities raised their voices against torture, with #JusticeForRizwana remaining in the top Twitter trends.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.