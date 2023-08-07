Search

Pakistan

Dismay as rare blind dolphin shot dead in Balochistan

Web Desk 12:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2023
Dismay as rare blind dolphin shot dead in Balochistan
Source: social media

KARACHI – Calls to protect critically endangered blind dolphins increased again as a blind Indus dolphin got killed after being shot in a river in Balochistan.

The dead blind dolphin was found by locals who apprised wildlife authorities so that it could be rescued.

Sindh Wildlife Conservator Javed Mehr told the media there the blind dolphin, one of the world's rarest mammals and the second most endangered freshwater river dolphin, was strayed and accidently entered Balochistan region via the Indus River.

He revealed that the dolphin crossed borders through Kirthar Canal, and was allegedly shot dead by unknown armed men.

The dead aquatic animal was said to be about 16 to 20 months old, while officials are looking to find traces for the probe. Balochistan Wildlife Department is in contact with local authorities and the matter is being investigated.

The Indus River dolphin famously known as the blind dolphin is an obligate freshwater cetacean. It is endemic to the Indus River system in the South Asian nation and is listed as endangered in the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species due to an 80% decline in its habitat range as a result of the construction of barrages along the river.

Earlier this year, a man who killed the endangered Indus River blind dolphin gets 5 five years behind bars and Rs0.25 million fine in Sukkur. The punishment was the first time in history in a bid to protect the endangered blind dolphins, one of only four freshwater dolphin species left.

Is it a Sindhi tradition to rape Indus blind dolphins? Shocking claim spreads on Pakistani interwebs

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Portuguese tourist dies in Balochistan car accident

10:14 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Sindh MPA Aslam Abro’s brother, nephew among three shot dead in Karachi

05:55 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Pakistan Army soldier shot dead in Karachi

02:13 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

DIG Lahore Police Shariq Jamal Khan found dead at home

10:08 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Dolphin Force launched in Islamabad to ensure peace

05:50 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Tourist bus falls into ravine in GB’s Diamer, leaving five dead, dozen injured

03:16 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Lahore Weather Update Today

02:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7 August, 2023

09:02 AM | 7 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 7, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (7 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: