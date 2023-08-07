Search

Armed people beat up security guards at DHA Raya in viral video

Web Desk 01:28 PM | 7 Aug, 2023
LAHORE – A video showing a group of armed men roughing up security guards in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has gone viral on social media.

Influential people nowadays try to emulate power by installing police lights and carrying security guards that follow them around as they wander through urban streets, swerving through traffic.

In one such case, a group of men assaulted a security guard at an upscale society in the provincial capital, who tried to stop the caravan of an SUV and two double cabin vehicles.

A witness captured the assault from the window of a known eatery, leaving everybody in shock. As one of the guards tried to stop a white Toyota Hilux Vigo from leaving from entrance spot, at least four armed people hopped out of the vehicle in haste and rouged up DHA security personnel.

Soon, other security guards intervened to restrict the armed men but they thrashed the man badly and one of the culprits even opened fire from an assault rifle to terrorise people and staffers.

After beating the guard, they managed to escape before police arrive at the scene.

WATCH - PTI MNA Aslam Khan, guards beat up Karachi mobile shop owner

There is no further update on the harrowing incident so far. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

