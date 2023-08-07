Armed people beat up security guards at DHA Raya in viral video

LAHORE – A video showing a group of armed men roughing up security guards in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has gone viral on social media.
Influential people nowadays try to emulate power by installing police lights and carrying security guards that follow them around as they wander through urban streets, swerving through traffic.
In one such case, a group of men assaulted a security guard at an upscale society in the provincial capital, who tried to stop the caravan of an SUV and two double cabin vehicles.
A witness captured the assault from the window of a known eatery, leaving everybody in shock. As one of the guards tried to stop a white Toyota Hilux Vigo from leaving from entrance spot, at least four armed people hopped out of the vehicle in haste and rouged up DHA security personnel.
Soon, other security guards intervened to restrict the armed men but they thrashed the man badly and one of the culprits even opened fire from an assault rifle to terrorise people and staffers.
After beating the guard, they managed to escape before police arrive at the scene.
There is no further update on the harrowing incident so far.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.