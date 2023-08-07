Lahore Weather Update Today

LAHORE – Partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in Lahore and other parts of the region during the next twelve hours.

There are little chances of showers with wind in the provincial capital while the city remained in the grip of hot and humid weather over the weekend.

How high can Lahore's temperature go?

As per the latest update, the maximum temperature of the city can raise to 36 Degrees Celsius and the lowest can be recorded at 28C. The relative humidity is likely to be over 50 percent.

The Max UV Index is expected to be 7, which is relatively high, and winds blew at 19 km/h.

The Cloud Cover is said to be over 50 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.

In a fresh advisory, PMD said moist currents from the Arabian sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Sultry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, the Pothohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall in mm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 46, Kakul 32, Dir (Upper 21), Saidu Sharif, Mardan 16, Balakot 13, Drosh 05, Mir Khani 04, Patan 01

Punjab: Hafizabad 43, Narowal 41, Sialkot (City 37, Airport 26) ), Rawalpindi (Kacheri 27, Shamsabad 22), Islamabad (Saidpur 24, Zero Point 21, Bokra, Airport 18, Golra 13), Jhelum 18, Murree, Mangla 16, Attock 15, Gujarat, 11 Chakwal 10, Mandi Bahauddin 06, Sargodha 04, Gujranwala 03,

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 14, Astore, Bagrote 12, Gupis 06, Gilgit 03

Kashmir: Kotli 09, Garhi Dupatta 08, Rawalakot 07, Muzaffarabad Airport 04 and City 04.