Lahore Weather Update Today

LAHORE – Partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in Lahore and other parts of the region during the next twelve hours.
There are little chances of showers with wind in the provincial capital while the city remained in the grip of hot and humid weather over the weekend.
How high can Lahore's temperature go?
As per the latest update, the maximum temperature of the city can raise to 36 Degrees Celsius and the lowest can be recorded at 28C. The relative humidity is likely to be over 50 percent.
The Max UV Index is expected to be 7, which is relatively high, and winds blew at 19 km/h.
The Cloud Cover is said to be over 50 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.
In a fresh advisory, PMD said moist currents from the Arabian sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.
Sultry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, the Pothohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.
During the last 24 hours, rain-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Rainfall in mm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 46, Kakul 32, Dir (Upper 21), Saidu Sharif, Mardan 16, Balakot 13, Drosh 05, Mir Khani 04, Patan 01
Punjab: Hafizabad 43, Narowal 41, Sialkot (City 37, Airport 26) ), Rawalpindi (Kacheri 27, Shamsabad 22), Islamabad (Saidpur 24, Zero Point 21, Bokra, Airport 18, Golra 13), Jhelum 18, Murree, Mangla 16, Attock 15, Gujarat, 11 Chakwal 10, Mandi Bahauddin 06, Sargodha 04, Gujranwala 03,
Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 14, Astore, Bagrote 12, Gupis 06, Gilgit 03
Kashmir: Kotli 09, Garhi Dupatta 08, Rawalakot 07, Muzaffarabad Airport 04 and City 04.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
