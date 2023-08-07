Karachi Weather Today Update

KARACHI – People in the country’s largest city Karachi will face windy weather with intervals of clouds and sunshine.
Rain forecast for Karachi
Met Office has predicted 50 percent chances of light rain/drizzle with gusty winds in the southern port city of Karachi for today.
How high can Karachi’s temperature go?
The minimum temperature of the provincial capital is likely to be recorded at 30°C, while the maximum will be 32°C.
The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 4, which is moderate, and wind gusts blew at nearly 55km/h.
The Cloud Cover is said to be over 74 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.
Karachi Air Quality
Karachi’s air quality worsened to 130 on Monday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and irritation with prolonged exposure.
In a fresh advisory, PMD said moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over the upper parts of the country.
Sultry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, the Pothohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
During the last 24 hours, rain-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.