Karachi Weather Today Update

KARACHI – People in the country’s largest city Karachi will face windy weather with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Rain forecast for Karachi

Met Office has predicted 50 percent chances of light rain/drizzle with gusty winds in the southern port city of Karachi for today.

How high can Karachi’s temperature go?

The minimum temperature of the provincial capital is likely to be recorded at 30°C, while the maximum will be 32°C.

The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 4, which is moderate, and wind gusts blew at nearly 55km/h.

The Cloud Cover is said to be over 74 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsened to 130 on Monday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and irritation with prolonged exposure.

In a fresh advisory, PMD said moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over the upper parts of the country.

Sultry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, the Pothohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Lahore Weather Today