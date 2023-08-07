Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcome baby girl

Lollywood couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's family just got a little bigger with the arrival of a precious baby girl!

The joyful announcement was shared on Instagram by Aiman’s twin sister, Minal Khan.

They have named the newest addition to their family, Miral, who was born early in the morning on August 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Numerous celebrities, such as Areeba Habib and Ushna Shah, Danish Nawaz and Hira Khan extended their warm wishes in the comment section.

Having married in November 2018, this adorable couple previously welcomed their first daughter, Amal, on August 30, 2019.