Kinza Hashmi to feature in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video with Indian actor

Get ready for a musical extravaganza as Kinza Hashmi teams up with Bollywood heartthrob Karan Wahi in the highly-anticipated music video for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's soul-stirring track, 'Mere Ho Jao'.

Excitement is soaring as the duo took to Instagram to share the thrilling news. Karan couldn't contain his excitement as he praised the song, calling it a heartfelt masterpiece by the legendary Khan sahab and penned by the talented Mani Manjot. He added, "This song goes beyond borders on 15th August."

For Hashmi, this project holds a special place in her heart, and she expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with the incredibly gifted Karan Wahi for the first time. While she admitted to some initial nerves, the overwhelming love pouring in from across the border has given her renewed confidence.

"Gear up for the launch of this project which is very close to my heart ♥️

First time alongside the very talented @KaranWahi ! I was a little nervous initially and but the love pouring in from across the border is overwhelming.

This song is sung by our favourite legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and penned by Mani Manjot.

In collaboration with Project 91 and Saaz Nawaz Entertainment, this song releases on 15th August! Stay Tuned ????" she captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Hashmi was recently seen in Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlatm, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehemm, Hook, and Mere Ban Jao.

Wahi, on the other hand, was recently seen in Hundred, Home Dancer, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, Daawat-e-Ishq, Have You Met You, and Hate Story 4.