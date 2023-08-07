PCB appoints Inzamam ul Haq as chief selector of Pakistan men's team

LAHORE - Inzamam ul Haq, a former captain of Pakistan, has been appointed as the chief selector for the men's national team.
Inzamam is also a member of the Cricket Technical Committee (CTC), which was recently established by the PCB. Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq serves as the committee's chairman, and Mohammad Hafeez is a member as well.
Inzamam most recently served as Pakistan's team's top selector from April 2016 to July 2019, during which time Pakistan won the Champions Trophy.
Inzamam, a member of the 1992 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winning team, captained Pakistan several times between 2001 and 2007.
In 378 games, he scored 11,739 ODI runs at an average of 39.52, the most of any Pakistani batsman.
He also scored 10 centuries and 83 half-centuries. In 120 games, he amassed 8,830 Test runs at an average of 49.60, including 25 centuries and 46 half-centuries.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
