PCB appoints Inzamam ul Haq as chief selector of Pakistan men's team

LAHORE - Inzamam ul Haq, a former captain of Pakistan, has been appointed as the chief selector for the men's national team.

Inzamam is also a member of the Cricket Technical Committee (CTC), which was recently established by the PCB. Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq serves as the committee's chairman, and Mohammad Hafeez is a member as well.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq has been appointed national men's chief selector. pic.twitter.com/TnPdQaoXvW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 7, 2023

Inzamam most recently served as Pakistan's team's top selector from April 2016 to July 2019, during which time Pakistan won the Champions Trophy.

Inzamam, a member of the 1992 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winning team, captained Pakistan several times between 2001 and 2007.

In 378 games, he scored 11,739 ODI runs at an average of 39.52, the most of any Pakistani batsman.

He also scored 10 centuries and 83 half-centuries. In 120 games, he amassed 8,830 Test runs at an average of 49.60, including 25 centuries and 46 half-centuries.