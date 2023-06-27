Kinza Hashmi and Indian actor Karan Wahi team up for a romantic song

Kinza Hashmi, the talented actor, is set to make her mark on the global stage with an upcoming music video featuring Indian actor and host Karan Wahi. The collaboration between these two stars has been highly anticipated, with fans eagerly speculating about the project. Finally, Wahi confirmed the exciting news, revealing that their joint venture will be unveiled "coming soon."

Teasing their collaboration through TikTok trends and hints, the dynamic duo recently shared a captivating picture together on Instagram. Dressed impeccably and locked in each other's gaze, they left fans thrilled with the simple caption, "Coming soon."

In the photo, Hashmi looked stunning in a cream-coloured shalwar kameez adorned with intricate silver embroidery, while Wahi exuded elegance in a brown shalwar kurta. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this collaboration, anticipating a mesmerizing love ballad. While details about the project are limited, various Indian media outlets suggest that it may be a music video for a song titled "Tum Mere Hojao," which was filmed in Dubai.

Hashmi, who made her debut in 2014 with Adhura Milan, gained recognition for her portrayal of the villainous Rushna in the popular 2018 romantic drama Ishq Tamasha.

On the work front, she was recently seen in Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlatm, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehemm, Hook, and Mere Ban Jao.

Wahi, on the other hand, was recently seen in Hundred, Home Dancer, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, Daawat-e-Ishq, Have You Met You, and Hate Story 4.