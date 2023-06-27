Kinza Hashmi and Indian actor Karan Wahi team up for a romantic song

Kinza Hashmi, the talented actor, is set to make her mark on the global stage with an upcoming music video featuring Indian actor and host Karan Wahi. The collaboration between these two stars has been highly anticipated, with fans eagerly speculating about the project. Finally, Wahi confirmed the exciting news, revealing that their joint venture will be unveiled "coming soon."
Teasing their collaboration through TikTok trends and hints, the dynamic duo recently shared a captivating picture together on Instagram. Dressed impeccably and locked in each other's gaze, they left fans thrilled with the simple caption, "Coming soon."
In the photo, Hashmi looked stunning in a cream-coloured shalwar kameez adorned with intricate silver embroidery, while Wahi exuded elegance in a brown shalwar kurta. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this collaboration, anticipating a mesmerizing love ballad. While details about the project are limited, various Indian media outlets suggest that it may be a music video for a song titled "Tum Mere Hojao," which was filmed in Dubai.
View this post on Instagram
Hashmi, who made her debut in 2014 with Adhura Milan, gained recognition for her portrayal of the villainous Rushna in the popular 2018 romantic drama Ishq Tamasha.
On the work front, she was recently seen in Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlatm, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehemm, Hook, and Mere Ban Jao.
Wahi, on the other hand, was recently seen in Hundred, Home Dancer, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, Daawat-e-Ishq, Have You Met You, and Hate Story 4.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.
As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.