Search

Lifestyle

Arjit Singh tells why he recreated Pakistani blockbuster song Pasoori

Web Desk 09:45 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
Arjit Singh tells why he recreated Pakistani blockbuster song Pasoori
Source: Instagram

When Indian singer Arijit Singh performed the recreated version of Pakistani chart buster song Pasoori for the upcoming Bollywood film Satyaprem Ki Katha, the internet was furious. Facing criticism from all directions, Singh took to Twitter to provide the much needed explanation. 

Singh claimed that he had entered into a contract with T-Series creators to support a charitable cause. The Phir Le Aya Dil singer revealed to one of his fans that the reason for accepting the said contract was to acquire “a yearly fund”.

"The makers have promised me a yearly fund for a school for the underprivileged," the Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse singer said.

In another tweet, he emphasized the importance of this commitment by saying, "That's more important. We may face some criticism along the way."

Additionally, he addressed the notion of "propaganda" in the music industry, stating, “As music lovers, we don't want to see people tearing down artists. Understand that this is all propaganda. The industry builds up and breaks down artists as per their convenience. We fight because they want us to.”

Despite the negative response, fans urged the singer not to feel disheartened. They assured him that the song had a different interpretation and was actually very good.

One fan raised the question of a missing part in the original song, asking if it should have been included in the remake. Arijit revealed, "I performed it live out of love. They recreated it for a different purpose, so they decided what was best."

On Monday morning, the creators shared the Indian version of Pasoori for Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The song, originally performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, was the most searched song on Google in 2022.

Indian remake of super hit 'Pasoori' sparks anger among Pakistanis

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Kinza Hashmi and Indian actor Karan Wahi team up for a romantic song

09:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui gear up for upcoming song

10:48 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Information Ministry announces new and stronger policies for Pakistani music industry

11:21 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Why doesn't Mehwish Hayat work with Lahore-based producers?

08:53 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Pakistani couple revolutionises UK with their special tea

03:11 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Indian remake of super hit 'Pasoori' sparks anger among Pakistanis

05:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ayesha Omar launches her brand-new nail polish collection

09:52 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th June 2023

09:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee records slight gains against dollar on fresh hopes of IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.

As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: