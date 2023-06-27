Arjit Singh tells why he recreated Pakistani blockbuster song Pasoori

When Indian singer Arijit Singh performed the recreated version of Pakistani chart buster song Pasoori for the upcoming Bollywood film Satyaprem Ki Katha, the internet was furious. Facing criticism from all directions, Singh took to Twitter to provide the much needed explanation.
Singh claimed that he had entered into a contract with T-Series creators to support a charitable cause. The Phir Le Aya Dil singer revealed to one of his fans that the reason for accepting the said contract was to acquire “a yearly fund”.
"The makers have promised me a yearly fund for a school for the underprivileged," the Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse singer said.
In another tweet, he emphasized the importance of this commitment by saying, "That's more important. We may face some criticism along the way."
Additionally, he addressed the notion of "propaganda" in the music industry, stating, “As music lovers, we don't want to see people tearing down artists. Understand that this is all propaganda. The industry builds up and breaks down artists as per their convenience. We fight because they want us to.”
we as music lovers dont want to see people bringing down an artist.
understand this is all propaganda
industry makes and breaks an artist as per their conveniences
we fight becuase they want us to— WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023
Despite the negative response, fans urged the singer not to feel disheartened. They assured him that the song had a different interpretation and was actually very good.
One fan raised the question of a missing part in the original song, asking if it should have been included in the remake. Arijit revealed, "I performed it live out of love. They recreated it for a different purpose, so they decided what was best."
There is a cross part in the original song. Don't you feel it should've also been covered? We've heard it live from you!!— Aniruddha (@AnirudddhaTakle) June 26, 2023
I know you feel sad about the reactions for pasoori nu song, you feel guilty for singing remake songs because people always comparing. But believe me the song has another sense and it's really very good ????— Ahmed ???????? (@a7mdalraisi) June 26, 2023
Sir why not reject a song like that as a no. 1 singer of Bollywood?— No one significant (@WeJustStardust) June 26, 2023
On Monday morning, the creators shared the Indian version of Pasoori for Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The song, originally performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, was the most searched song on Google in 2022.
