Ayesha Omar launches her brand-new nail polish collection

Ayesha Omar, the epitome of sartorial fashion, graced our feeds once again with an enchanting post, showcasing her immaculate nails and captivating bold lips.

The glamorous Kukri star, as she drops hints about an exciting new venture just in time for Eid. She revealed her upcoming beauty line, '@ayesha.o.beauty Nail Polishes,' in a captivating caption. Brace yourselves, because they're launching TODAY!

Taking to her Instagram, she shared the exciting announcement with the caption, "@ayesha.o.beauty Nail polishes launching TODAY! Get yours asap. They dry fast but don’t dry out the cuticles, don’t chip easy and have the most fabulous shine to them. 15 gorgeous shades for now and will be adding more after Eid. Stocking at the @wavebar__ and on my website. Order right to your doorstep. Link in bio. ????????????????????"

Omar's nail polish collection is a stunning spectrum of colours. From daring parrot green to fiery red, timeless white and black, enchanting lilac, opulent gold, captivating pink and fuchsia pink. Explore sophisticated brown, subtle beige, and serene sage green.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha M Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha M Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

In addition, she shared several videos on her story, showcasing the exciting launch and friends proudly flaunting the colours while trying them on.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-06-27/1687876208-7785.jpeg

On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.