Ayesha Omar launches her brand-new nail polish collection

Ayesha Omar, the epitome of sartorial fashion, graced our feeds once again with an enchanting post, showcasing her immaculate nails and captivating bold lips.
The glamorous Kukri star, as she drops hints about an exciting new venture just in time for Eid. She revealed her upcoming beauty line, '@ayesha.o.beauty Nail Polishes,' in a captivating caption. Brace yourselves, because they're launching TODAY!
Taking to her Instagram, she shared the exciting announcement with the caption, "@ayesha.o.beauty Nail polishes launching TODAY! Get yours asap. They dry fast but don’t dry out the cuticles, don’t chip easy and have the most fabulous shine to them. 15 gorgeous shades for now and will be adding more after Eid. Stocking at the @wavebar__ and on my website. Order right to your doorstep. Link in bio. ????????????????????"
Omar's nail polish collection is a stunning spectrum of colours. From daring parrot green to fiery red, timeless white and black, enchanting lilac, opulent gold, captivating pink and fuchsia pink. Explore sophisticated brown, subtle beige, and serene sage green.
In addition, she shared several videos on her story, showcasing the exciting launch and friends proudly flaunting the colours while trying them on.
On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.
As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
