Shah Rukh Khan to star in Suhana Khan's debut film

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), continues to make headlines due to his unwavering support to his children's ventures.
Earlier this year, SRK made waves by becoming the brand ambassador for his son Aryan Khan's streetwear collection. Now, the spotlight is on his only daughter, Suhana Khan, as reports suggest a thrilling collaboration between the father-daughter duo in a feature film.
According to Pinkvilla, renowned director Siddharth Anand, known for his work on "Pathaan," is teaming up with the King Khan for this exciting project. Not only will the iconic Dilwale actor star in the film, but he will also co-produce it. The report hints that the legendary actor's role will be a captivating extended cameo, reminiscent of his character Jehangir Khan in Gauri Shinde's "Dear Zindagi."
Sources reveal that Khan and Anand, having previously worked together as actors and directors in "Pathaan," are now ready to explore multiple creative capacities in this yet-to-be-titled film. The project will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Pre-production work has already commenced, fuelling excitement among all involved parties.
This film marks Suhana's remarkable debut in the world of cinema. With a stellar ensemble cast in the works, the casting process is already under way. The team aims to commence shooting by the end of this year, showcasing their enthusiasm and the progress of the project.
Fans of the Khan family eagerly await this remarkable collaboration, anticipating the shining chemistry between Suhana and her father on the big screen.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.
As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
