Pinktober: Shaniera Akram takes to social media to spread breast cancer awareness

October is recognised worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer awareness is important and this month is a time when women across the globe unite to show support for the cause.

Shaniera Akram has also taken to social media to spread awareness and highlight the importance of early detection.

“Did you know that Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer than any other Asian countries with a diagnosis of over 90,000 women every year!" Shaniera said.

"Statistics show that an alarming 1 in every 9 women will develops breast cancer at some stage. This month is #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth #PinkOctober and as a nation of strong women, we need work together to spread more awareness and help save lives."

Explaining why she posted a picture in her bra, Shaniera shared, “I am posting a picture of my bra in hope to get more attention directed to how important it is to get checked and be #breastaware! I respect our culture and values but for those who are not quite mature enough to handle me posting a pic of my bra, I want to remind you, it’s only a piece of clothing."

"Let’s get real people, over 40,000 women die every year because we don’t have proper screening centres, are not testing regularly and certainly don’t have enough awareness about breast cancer, that’s why it’s up to us, to spread the word. We are proud to be women and knowing our bodies is so important to us all. We have the power to detect early stages of breast cancer and we can save our own lives by doing so."

She also urged her readers to educate themselves on the matter so that they can detect the symptoms as early as possible.

"Don’t wait till it’s too late, go online and follow the instructions to give yourself a quick #breastCheck, know what to look for and encourage friends and family to do the same," she penned.

“But most of all, make sure if it’s been over 2 years, book an appointment with your doctor for an examination!"

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!