Polish climber falls to death in Pakistan, another rescued by Army

GILGIT – A Polish climber Ilczuk Michal Jakob has died in an attempt to scale 6,200 metre high Dhi Sar peak in the Ghujerav valley of Shimshal valley in Hunza.

His teammate was rescued on Friday, the Tour De Rakaposhi confirmed.

A team of local mountaineer, led by Shaheen Baig, have rescued partner of llczuk Michael Bodganski Jakob to base camp from where the choppers of Pakistan army airlifted him to Gilgit early in the morning of Saturday. He was provided first aid at Dongdas in Hunza.

Ilczuk Michal Jakob and Bodganski Jakob were attempting to scale the unknown 6,200-metre-high peak in the Ghujerav valley of Shimshal in Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan. They were attempting to summit Dhi Sar and got stuck at 5,800 metres.