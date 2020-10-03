Polish climber falls to death in Pakistan, another rescued by Army
Web Desk
02:41 PM | 3 Oct, 2020
Polish climber falls to death in Pakistan, another rescued by Army
Share

GILGIT – A Polish climber Ilczuk Michal Jakob has died in an attempt to scale 6,200 metre high Dhi Sar peak in the Ghujerav valley of Shimshal valley in Hunza.

His teammate was rescued on Friday, the Tour De Rakaposhi confirmed.

A team of local mountaineer, led by Shaheen Baig, have rescued partner of llczuk Michael Bodganski Jakob to base camp from where the choppers of Pakistan army airlifted him to Gilgit early in the morning of Saturday. He was provided first aid at Dongdas in Hunza.

Ilczuk Michal Jakob and Bodganski Jakob were attempting to scale the unknown 6,200-metre-high peak in the Ghujerav valley of Shimshal in Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan. They were attempting to summit Dhi Sar and got stuck at 5,800 metres.

More From This Category
PM Imran asked to take action against Mehwish ...
02:44 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
AJK to re-impose lockdown to overcome COVID spread
01:43 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
PML-N appoints Mohammad Zubair as spokesperson ...
12:40 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
PM Imran to chair meeting of PNNCC today
01:21 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Differences among PDM parties over PTM inclusion 
12:15 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Pakistan marks World Teachers' Day 2020
11:47 AM | 5 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Sidiqqui follows Imran Khan’s recommendation to read Elif Shafak's ‘Forty Rules ...
02:18 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr