Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan likely to sign roadmap for railway project

TASHKENT – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are expected to sign the roadmap for construction of multibillion-dollars proposed trans-Afghanistan railway line project, Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway.

Top officials of the three sides are set to hold high-level talks tomorrow (Feb 2) in Tashkent.

The delegation of Uzbekistan will be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov.

Construction of the proposed railway is expected to reduce the time and cost of transportation of goods between the countries of South Asia and Europe through Central Asia.

The railway will enhance transit capacity of Central Asia and will link it with Pakistan's sea ports Karachi, Kasem, Gwadar.

In December, Uzbekistan’s Minister for Transport Makhkamov Ilkham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his official visit to Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to accelerate efforts to materialize the project.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Central Asia with primary focus on promotion of trade, investments, energy, and people-to-people contacts.