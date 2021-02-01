Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan likely to sign roadmap for railway project
Web Desk
09:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan likely to sign roadmap for railway project
Share

TASHKENT – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are expected to sign the roadmap for construction of multibillion-dollars proposed trans-Afghanistan railway line project, Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway.

Top officials of the three sides are set to hold high-level talks tomorrow (Feb 2) in Tashkent. 

The delegation of Uzbekistan will be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov.

Construction of the proposed railway is expected to reduce the time and cost of transportation of goods between the countries of South Asia and Europe through Central Asia.

The railway will enhance transit capacity of Central Asia and will link it with Pakistan's sea ports Karachi, Kasem, Gwadar.

In December, Uzbekistan’s Minister for Transport Makhkamov Ilkham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his official visit to Islamabad. 

During the meeting, both sides agreed to accelerate efforts to materialize the project. 

Speaking on the occasion, the premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Central Asia with primary focus on promotion of trade, investments, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

More From This Category
Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum to be restored, says ...
10:01 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Bill making teaching Arabic language compulsory ...
09:30 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Karachi man handed death sentence for raping ...
09:21 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Pakistan 'closely monitoring' developments in ...
08:10 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Sindh starts coronavirus vaccination drive from ...
08:45 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
COVID-19: Punjab receives first batch of 70,000 ...
06:56 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum to be restored, says Karachi administrator
10:01 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr