Bill making teaching Arabic language compulsory in educational institutions sails through Senate

ISLAMABAD – The Senate on Monday passed a bill to make the teaching of Arabic language compulsory in primary and secondary educational institutions across Islamabad.

PML-N's Javed Abbasi moved the bill, which said that the students of the classes 1-5 should be taught Arabic language while grade from 6-11 should also learn Arabic grammar.

The education ministry will ensure the implementation of the bill within six months.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbasi highlighted that Arabic is the fifth-largest language in the world as it has the status of official language of 25 countries.

Saying he is also in favour of all languages taught in the educational institutions, the senator stressed that learning Arabic would open doors of jobs for Pakistanis in the Middles Eastern states.