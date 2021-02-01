Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum to be restored, says Karachi administrator

KARACHI – The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will restore the mausoleum of ghazal legend Mehdi Hassan, said Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed on Monday.

Mehdi Hassan, who was fondly called ‘the maestro’ by industry people, was laid to rest in the Mohammad Shah Graveyard in Nazimabad Town.

Acknowledging the maestro’s great service to the nation with his singing talent, Ahmed said the mausoleum would be restored and plantation would be done around it.

He took notice of the rundown condition of the grave after pictures of its dilapidated condition went viral on social media. Daily Pakistan had reported on the derelict circumstance of the singers last resting site.

The administrator directed director general of Technical Service, Parks and Horticulture director general, and the senior director of Municipal Services to survey the area and report on the uplift work.

Laeeq Ahmed said the uplift should be such that the fans and the family of the legendary singer would not face any difficulty or complaint while visiting the mausoleum.