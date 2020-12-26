King of Ghazal, Mehdi Hasan's grave in Karachi remains a sorry sight!

Ustad Mehdi Hasan Khan, one of the most influential figures in the history of ghazal singing and finest playback vocalist, enthralled public not only in Pakistan but also across the borders with his melodic pattern and baritone voice for years.

With numerous awards and accolades on her credit, the "Shahenshah-e-Ghazal" died on June 13, 2012.

He was laid to rest in Karachi’s Mohammad Shah graveyard in Nazimabad Town. Since then reports are surfacing about unbelievably scruffy condition of legend’s grave, disheartening the music lovers. Latest pictures of his grave, circulating on social media, show the maestro's final resting place lay in shambles.

In ruins - the grave of Shahenshah e Ghazal, a voice of heaven, Ustad Mehdi Hassan Sahib. Alas! pic.twitter.com/GMJ0e552ax — Mohsin Bin Mushtaq Shah (@zikrejaana) December 26, 2020

This also depicts how much we care about our cultural hero, who enriched our lives with their extraordinary talent.

The man with a “divine voice”, who had admirers like literary legend Faiz Ahmed Faiz and the singer par excellence Lata Mangeshkar, is lying in his grave that has not been given due attention by the government.

In 1977, Lata Mangeshkar was so moved by his melodic voice during a New Delhi concert that she had reported to have said, “Aisa lagta hai ke unke gale mein bhagwan boltein hain,” (It feels like God is singing through his voice).