Naked man runs into ground during first PAKvNZ Test match (VIDEO)

A bizarre incident was spotted on Saturday when a naked man run onto the field during first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Mount Maunganui.

Security appeared slow to react as the nude invader easily reached close to the cricket players and ran on the pitch with his hands on private parts during the live game.

Sign this streaker up for the Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/vBlg4UCJ8t — The ACC (@TheACCnz) December 26, 2020

A similar incident happened during ICC World Cup 2019 and it was coincidently the match of New Zealand but the opposite team was from England.

A streaker wearing nothing but a green hat invaded into the field, causing a delay in play. Around seven security guards managed to haul away him after covering his lower section with a shirt.

In today’s match, New Zealand were 222 for 3 at stumps on the opening day of first cricket test against Pakistan.

The hosts gained control position with strong partnership of skipper Kane Williamson (49*) and Ross Taylor (66*) scored 128-2 at Tea on first day of first test match against Pakistan.

Both batsmen gradually gained momentum and rescued their team at 13-2 after they reached 87-2 in overs. They made their 10th hundred-run partnership and did 115 scores till the break for the third wicket partnership.

Tom Latham went back to pavilion with only four runs after Shaheen Shah Afridi took his wicket. Second opener Tom Blundell was also taken by the Pakistani pacer.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to field first against New Zealand in the opening Test.