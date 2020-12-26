Day 1: New Zealand score 222 for 3 against Pakistan in 1st Test
Web Desk
12:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Day 1: New Zealand score 222 for 3 against Pakistan in 1st Test
MOUNT MAUGANUI – New Zealand were 222 for 3 at stumps on the opening day of first cricket test match at Mount Maunganui against Pakistan.

The hosts gained control position with strong partnership of skipper Kane Williamson (49*) and Ross Taylor (66*) scored 128-2 at Tea on first day of first test match against Pakistan.

Both batsmen gradually gained momentum and rescued their team at 13-2 after they reached 87-2 in overs. They made their 10th hundred-run partnership and did 115 scores till the break for the third wicket partnership.

Tom Latham went back to pavilion with only four runs after Shaheen Shah Afridi took his wicket. Second opener Tom Blundell was also taken by the Pakistani pacer.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to field first against New Zealand in the opening Test.

