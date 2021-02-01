PAKvSA: Green shirts, Protease face off in second Test tomorrow

10:38 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
PAKvSA: Green shirts, Protease face off in second Test tomorrow
LAHORE - Pakistan and South Africa will play their second Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Thursday.

Pakistan lead the two Test series 1-0 beating South Africa by seven wickets in the first cricket test played in Karachi last week.

The two teams are also scheduled to play three Day and Night matches of T20 series at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on 11th, 13th and 14th of next month. 

In the first match, Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali remained star players. Chasing a target of 88, Abid Ali and Imran Butt were able to get to lunch unscathed, with Pakistan needing 66 runs more to win.

Azhar Ali and Captain Babar Azam contributed a 63-run partnership. Azhar played an unbeaten 31-run knock, while Fawad played the winning shot to take Green Shirts to victory.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah started from where he left off yesterday’s evening; he bowled Quinton de Kock in his second over of the day.

37-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman has managed to skittle the Proteas batting order. On his Test debut, he has taken an impressive seven wickets.

The achievement makes Nauman the first Pakistani left-arm spinner to take five wickets on debut and the 12th Pakistani to take a 5-wicket Test haul on Test debut.

Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum to be restored, says Karachi administrator
10:01 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

