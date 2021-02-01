CPI Inflation decreased by 5.7% in January 2021, says Bureau of Statistics

ISLAMABAD – The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation in Pakistan has come down from 8% in December 2020 to 5.7% in January 2021, reported the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.

This deceleration of CPI is based on year to year basis. The PBS also said that month to month data states that CPI decreased by 0.2% in December 2020 compared to an increase of 2% in January 2019.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation increased by 5.0% on year-on-year basis in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.0% in the previous month and 13.4% in January 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.2% in January 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.3% in the previous month and an increase of 1.7% in January 2020.

The rural CPI increased by 6.6% on year-on-year basis in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.5% in the previous month and 16.3% in January 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.3% in January 2021 as compared to a decrease of 1.2% in the previous month and an increase of 2.4% in January 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 7.7% in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.1% a month earlier and an increase of 18.3% in January 2020. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.8% in January 2021 as compared to a decrease of 2.7% a month earlier and an increase of 0.5% in January 2020.

Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on YoY basis increased by 6.4% in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.7% a month earlier and an increase of 15.4% in January 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 2.

5% in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.3% a month earlier and an increase of 1.8% in corresponding month i.e. January 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy increased by 5.4% on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.6% in the previous month and 7.9% in January, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.9% in January, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.4% in previous month, and an increase of 1.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2020.

On the other hand, the rural core inflation, measures by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 7.8% on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.7% in the previous month and 9.0% in January, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.1% in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.5% The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 5.7% on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to 6.2% in the previous month and by 10.3% in January, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.0% in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 1.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2020.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 8.1% on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to 8.8% in the previous month and by 12.7% in January, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.2% in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 1.9% in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2020.