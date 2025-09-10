Lahore Police arrest driver for playing iconic song ‘Jhanjhar Di Pawan Chankar’ loudly

LAHORE – Police in Nawab Town arrested car driver for playing music at high volume, citing a violation of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015.

The incident came to public attention after FIR surfaced online, sparking criticism from users who described the action as unnecessary and an infringement on personal privacy.

According to ASI Rahmat Ali, officers had set up a checkpoint on Abdul Sattar Edhi Road to apprehend a wanted criminal. During the operation, they stopped a car playing the Punjabi song “Chanjar Di Pawan Chankar” loudly.

The driver, identified as Danish Ali from Firdaus Market, Gulberg, admitted that he often played loud music while driving, flaunting it as his hobby.

ASI Rahmat Ali stated that the driver had breached Section 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015. The vehicle was seized, and Danish Ali was arrested under the applicable law.