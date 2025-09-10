Karachi Rains: Death Toll rises to seven amid deadly monsoon showers

KARACHI – Monsoon rains caused severe flooding in Karachi, claiming seven lives and forcing over 300 residents to evacuate from affected areas. Malir and Lyari rivers, which serve as the city’s main stormwater channels, overflowed after Tuesday’s heavy rainfall.

Urban development, encroachments, and accumulated waste have reduced the rivers’ natural capacity, turning many drains into open sewers and increasing the risk of urban flooding. Rescue teams, including the Edhi Foundation and Rescue 1122, have been working to recover victims and relocate residents from flood-prone neighborhoods.

Edhi Foundation recovered three bodies, 60-year-old Nabu Gulab, 45-year-old Raja Gulab, and 45-year-old Javed Shah, after a van fell into the rain-filled Konkar Nadi in Gadap Town. Mustafa Ali Gul was rescued from the Malir river, while three individuals remain missing. In North Nazimabad, 18-year-old Ahmed Qadir died from an electric shock.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah dismissed rumors of the Shahrah-i-Bhutto Expressway collapsing, explaining that construction is ongoing and the areas affected by water are part of the unfinished project.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi received nearly 144mm of rain since September 8, with DHA Phase 7 recording the highest single-day rainfall at 31.5mm. Authorities have closed all schools in Karachi and continue to monitor drainage and relief operations.

In rural Sindh, districts like Tharparkar and Dadu experienced heavy damage, with hundreds of straw-mud homes swept away by persistent rainfall