Pakistan opt to field first against Zimbabwe in T20 Tri-Nation series opener

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against Zimbabwe in the opening match of the Tri-Nation T20 series.

Pakistan’s playing XI includes Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka are participating in the Tri-Nation series.