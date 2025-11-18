Young driver runs over family in private society in Lahore

LAHORE – Despite a crackdown on underage drivers in Ahor city, accidents have continued to occur, including an incident in a private society where a young driver ran over a family while driving at high speed.

According to the FIR, six people, including three children, were injured in the accident. The accused, Ishan, was driving at such a high speed that his vehicle crossed the green belt and collided with another car on the opposite side.

As a result of the accident, my aunt, cousin, and a household worker were seriously injured. The vehicle also hit another car and a motorcyclist, injuring them as well.

The Lahore police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.