Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Aamer Farooq get Key Judicial appointments in Supreme Court shakeup

ISLAMABAD – Justice Jamal Mandokhail has been nominated as Senior Judge of the Supreme Court and a member of the Supreme Judicial Council, the top court announced today.

This comes as part of reconstitution of Judicial Commission of Pakistan, Supreme Judicial Council, and the Practice and Procedure Committee under the 27th Constitutional Amendment. The statement further revealed that Justice Aamer Farooq has also been nominated as a Senior Judge of the Constitutional Court and as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

Under Practice and Procedure Law, Justice Jamal Mandokhail has additionally been appointed as a member of the Judges Committee by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The appointments carry unanimous backing from highest judicial authorities. Justice Jamal Mandokhail was nominated jointly by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court, while Justice Amir Farooq received the same unified endorsement.