Uae Marks National Day With Extended Four Day Public Holiday

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has announced a two-day public holiday on the occasion of its National Day, giving residents a total of four consecutive days off.

According to Arab media, the UAE will celebrate its National Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit on December 1 and 2, for which extensive preparations have been made.

As usual, the government has declared December 1 and 2 as public holidays, which fall on Monday and Tuesday this year.

It is worth noting that the UAE’s weekly holidays are on Saturday and Sunday, which means citizens will enjoy a four-day break from Saturday to Tuesday.

The Ministry of Education has also announced a two-day holiday for public and private schools on December 1 and 2.

The UAE has also passed a law stating that if national holidays fall one or two days before the weekend, they may be extended to merge with the weekend.

The purpose of this law is to allow working individuals to spend more time with their families and to promote tourism.