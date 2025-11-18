Toyota Pakistan makes Hilux Revo GR-S risk-free investment with Full Buyback Offer!

KARACHI – Auto-giant Toyota rolled out 100% Buyback Guarantee for its Hilux Revo GR-S. The bold initiative allows owners to recover full invoice price of their vehicle after 3 to 5 years, offering an unprecedented level of resale security and peace of mind.

This announcement coincides with Toyota’s 35-year celebration in Pakistan, making it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for buyers.

Toyota Hilux Revo Buyback Offer

Customers who book Revo GR-S with full payment on or after 17 November 2025, as well as those with existing full-payment orders registered by 24 November 2025, can apply for the offer.

Toyota’s certified T-Sure dealerships will handle the buyback at no less than the original invoice price, and if market conditions have lowered the vehicle’s value, IMC will cover the difference after a careful evaluation.

Make sure, that Service the vehicle only at Toyota Authorized Dealerships. You need to undergo annual inspections through Toyota T-Sure. Keep all original purchase documents

You need to read this

The buyback guarantee will not apply if the vehicle has experienced major accidents or structural, frame damage, as these compromise the safety and integrity of the truck. Similarly, any water or flood damage is excluded, since such damage can severely affect the engine, electronics.

Vehicles that have been used for rental services, racing, or any illegal activities are also disqualified, because these uses subject the vehicle to excessive wear, abuse, or legal complications. The offer will not cover cars with tampered odometers or altered VIN numbers, as this undermines the authenticity and tracking of the vehicle’s history.

Also, any aftermarket electrical modifications can interfere with the factory specifications, voiding warranty considerations. Finally, missing or forged documents will make a vehicle ineligible, since proper ownership records and original paperwork are critical for verification and buyback processing.