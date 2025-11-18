Pta Responds To Global Connectivity Issues Amid Cloudflare System Fault

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a statement regarding the disruption of global internet services.

Technical issues in the services of Cloudflare, a provider of internet security and infrastructure solutions, have affected social media apps and other internet services.

Cloudflare stated that it is working to identify the nature of the problem.

In response to the global internet disruption, PTA said it is monitoring the situation closely, including the outage affecting platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Cloudflare.

The authority added that it is in contact with international platforms and local operators, and will continue monitoring until full restoration of services.

Due to the Cloudflare system malfunction, several websites, including X and ChatGPT, were inaccessible.

Cloudflare is an internet infrastructure company that functions as a content delivery network (CDN), helping deliver website content efficiently across locations. The current disruption stems from an unknown technical fault in its system.