Microsoft announces free one-year access to 365 Personal with Copilot for students

Microsoft has announced free access to its 365 Personal subscription, including Copilot features, in a move similar to initiatives by Google, OpenAI, and Perplexity.

Traditionally, Microsoft offers college students a three-month free trial for the Microsoft 365 Personal plan, after which they must pay a discounted monthly fee to continue the service.

However, in this special promotion, students will receive a full 12 months of access to Microsoft’s suite of productivity tools and premium Copilot features. This offer, though, is time-sensitive and available only in select regions.

“One year. Zero cost. All the Copilot magic. College students get Copilot + Microsoft 365 Personal for free for 12 months – offer ends 11/30,” the company announced in a social media post.

Who is Eligible?

The offer is available to anyone who has completed high school and is currently enrolled in an undergraduate or postgraduate program. However, students not pursuing a registered degree are ineligible for the offer.

Where to Sign Up?

The sign-up page (https://copilot.microsoft.com/e/sol) is now live, allowing students to activate the 12-month subscription immediately. This limited-time offer will expire on November 30, after which new claims will no longer be accepted.

Microsoft’s new offer provides students with full access to the premium features of its entire 365 productivity suite, including Outlook, Teams, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, SharePoint, and OneDrive, along with additional tools. Each platform will also integrate the Copilot sidebar, bringing an extra layer of AI-driven functionality.

Beyond the core apps, the Copilot app introduces new features like Deep Research, Podcasts, and Vision, enhancing the student experience.

Students will also benefit from increased limits on basic features and gain access to powerful image and video tools within Copilot, allowing for a fully multimodal experience across Microsoft 365 apps.

Additionally, the offer includes 1TB of cloud storage shared between Outlook and OneDrive.

The Microsoft 365 Personal plan is designed for individual use and cannot be shared with others.

It allows access across up to five devices simultaneously, making it convenient for students to use on their PCs, smartphones, and tablets.