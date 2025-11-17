Revoo Unveils New Lithium Battery Ev Lineup At Paps Autoshow 2025

LAHORE – REVOO, Pakistan’s rapidly expanding electric motorcycle brand operating under Transsion Holdings, introduced its latest lithium-battery electric vehicle lineup at the PAPS AUTOSHOW 2025 in Karachi.

The launch reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing short-distance urban mobility through efficient, sustainable, and technologically progressive EV solutions.

As part of REVOO’s global 2nd anniversary celebrations, the company showcased its latest lithium-battery variants, A11 Li-Iron, A12 Li-Iron, B12 Li-Iron, and T02 Li-Iron (A12 Li-Iron in December, A11 Li-Iron in late December/early January, B12 Li-Iron in January). These models are engineered to deliver enhanced performance, greater durability, and a superior riding experience.

The expanded lineup further strengthens REVOO’s product portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the evolving mobility needs of Pakistani consumers while advancing sustainable and efficient urban transportation solutions.

REVOO has expanded its presence across Pakistan through a growing dealership network, strengthened after-sales service infrastructure, and continuous development of its e-mobility range. The brand has earned recognition among daily commuters seeking dependable, cost-efficient, and environmentally conscious alternatives to conventional petrol motorcycles.

With noise-free operation, zero emissions, lower running costs, and resilience against fluctuating petrol prices, REVOO’s A-series and C-series models are designed to empower riders with greater freedom and convenience in Pakistan’s dense urban environments.

Pakistan’s evolving policy landscape, which increasingly supports the adoption of lithium-battery technology and low-emission mobility, further positions REVOO to contribute meaningfully to the country’s national sustainability goals.

As the company prepares to roll out its lithium-battery models from December 2025 to January 2026, it reaffirms its mission to elevate the user experience and enhance long-term value for riders, providing consumers with a greater choice for their daily commute.

Speaking at the PAPS 2025 Auto Show, Mr Kyle Zhang, CEO of REVOO Pakistan, said, “Our vision for REVOO in Pakistan extends far beyond product launches. We see Pakistan not only as a key market but as a long-term partner in shaping the future of sustainable mobility. In the coming years, we plan to deepen our local footprint through localised assembly, R&D collaboration, and technology transfer. By building capabilities within Pakistan, we aim to bring innovation closer to our users, ensuring that every new model we introduce truly reflects the needs and lifestyles of Pakistani riders.’’

Revoo Pakistan a proud brand from Transsion Holdings—the parent company of TECNO, Infinix, itel, Oraimo etc. Established in 2023 and officially launched in Pakistan in 2024, Revoo is dedicated to delivering smart, affordable electric bikes designed for local needs.

Tecno Transsion Motors (TTM) is an official distributor of Revoo with in-house manufacturing, assembly lines, and quality assurance processes that ensure each vehicle meets global standards.

Within its first year, Revoo has built a fast-growing retail footprint with 60 exclusive outlets and 30 key accounts (including CSD and Metro Mall), aiming to scale to 120 outlets and 50 KAs by 2025 to make it accessible for everyone.

Visit www.revoo-ev.com.pk to know more details.