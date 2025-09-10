Punjab Police Officer Sp Ayesha Butt Brings Global Recognition To Pakistan

GUJRANWALA – An exceptional officer of Punjab Police SP Ayesha Butt, has brought international acclaim to Pakistan by securing “Excellence in Performance Award 2025” from the International Association of Women Police (IAWP).

The award was presented during the 62nd Annual IAWP Conference held in Glasgow, Scotland, which saw the participation of over 300 female police officers from more than 40 countries. Julia Jagger, President of IAWP, recognized SP Butt’s exceptional contributions to policing, particularly her efforts in traffic safety, building public trust, and exemplary professional performance.

Currently serving as City Traffic Officer (CTO) in Gujranwala, SP Ayesha Butt is the only female officer worldwide to receive this prestigious award this year, highlighting her outstanding service to the community.

Punjab Police leadership and officers congratulated SP Ayesha Butt, calling her achievement a moment of pride for the entire force and a testament to the dedication of women officers in Pakistan.