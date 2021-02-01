China saves children from phone addiction by banning devices in classes
Web Desk
11:40 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
China saves children from phone addiction by banning devices in classes
Share

BEIJING –Primary and middle schools in China have banned mobile phone use in classrooms, as part of wider efforts to protect students from internet and video game addiction, according to a circular issued by the ministry of education on campuses.

The circular said students should not bring mobile phones into classroom and if it was necessary to have a phone the child, a special request would be submitted to school authorities with signatures of the child’s guardians.

If approved, the child would have to submit the phone to authorities when entering the school. The authorities will take care of the phones and returned to the student when going home.

The school will also be responsible for the means of students and parents to get in touch in school.

More From This Category
Indian police dig up roads and block farmers’ ...
09:45 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Sir Ganga Ram’s great-great-granddaughter ...
07:51 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi arrested as ...
01:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Indian government under fire for cases against ...
11:00 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
India imposes 2-day digital blackout on ...
10:25 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
UAE announces citizenship for foreign nationals ...
06:50 PM | 30 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum to be restored, says Karachi administrator
10:01 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr