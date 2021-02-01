China saves children from phone addiction by banning devices in classes
BEIJING –Primary and middle schools in China have banned mobile phone use in classrooms, as part of wider efforts to protect students from internet and video game addiction, according to a circular issued by the ministry of education on campuses.
The circular said students should not bring mobile phones into classroom and if it was necessary to have a phone the child, a special request would be submitted to school authorities with signatures of the child’s guardians.
If approved, the child would have to submit the phone to authorities when entering the school. The authorities will take care of the phones and returned to the student when going home.
The school will also be responsible for the means of students and parents to get in touch in school.
