Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 February 2021
Web Desk
08:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 February 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,200 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,360 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,930 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Karachi PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Islamabad PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Peshawar PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Quetta PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Sialkot PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Attock PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Gujranwala PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Jehlum PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Multan PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Bahawalpur PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Gujrat PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Nawabshah PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Chakwal PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Hyderabad PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Nowshehra PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Sargodha PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Faisalabad PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701
Mirpur PKR 111,200 PKR 1,701

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 February ...
09:05 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 January 2021
08:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 January 2021
11:51 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 January 2021
08:40 AM | 29 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 January 2021
08:45 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 January 2021
08:42 AM | 27 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum to be restored, says Karachi administrator
10:01 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr