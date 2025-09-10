Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price update – 10 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan soared to an all-time high, amid big surge in the international market. According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola climbed by Rs4,100 to Rs388,100, while 10 grams of gold were trading at Rs332,733.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi 388,100 Lahore 388,100 Islamabad 388,100 Peshawar 388,100 Quetta 388,100 Sialkot 388,100 Hyderabad 388,100 Faisalabad 388,100

The precious metal, long regarded as a safe-haven investment, attracts buyers during economic uncertainty due to its ability to retain value. Gold is traded globally in physical bullion, futures, and ETFs, with major markets in London, New York, and Shanghai.

Prices are influenced by factors such as interest rates, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical developments.

International Trends: In the global market, gold rose by $41, reaching $3,654 per ounce.