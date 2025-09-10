‘Barish aur Hum’: Hina Altaf shares bold photos of enjoying rain

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hina Altaf embraced the monsoon spirit by sharing a series of photos and videos enjoying the rain.

Taking to social media, the popular star posted candid moments of herself soaking in the pleasant weather, dressed casually in a sleeveless shirt and trousers.

Captioning her post simply as “Barish aur hum” (Rain and us), Hina’s update quickly caught the attention of fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Altaf (@hinaaltaf)

The videos and photos showed her smiling and enjoying the moment, reflecting her down-to-earth personality that resonates with many of her followers.

The actress, known for her roles in hit dramas and her vibrant social media presence, continues to engage with fans by sharing snippets of her everyday life.

The post received thousands of likes and comments within hours, with many praising her natural beauty and joyful energy.