11:35 AM | 6 Sep, 2022
Pakistan’s Fida Hussain beats Indian opponent to win gold at Asian Bodybuilding Championship
Source: @AtifSalim90 (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani athlete Fida Hussain Baloch made the nation proud by winning gold medal in Asian Bodybuilding Championship, held in Kyrgyzstan.

Baloch, who is associated with WAPDA Sports Board, beat Indian opponent in 90-kg category to win the “Mr Asia” title in mega league. The athlete also won Silver medal in open category.

Ten Pakistani bodybuilders took part in 14 different competitions in the event while five of them managed to bag the medals.

President Arif Alvi congratulated Baloch on winning the gold for Pakistan and Elite pro-card in the mega championship.

“Dedication and hardwork guarantee success in any field,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi also felicitated Fida Hussain Baloch for making the nation proud.

Shahid Afridi Foundation, an NGO run by the cricketer, was supporting Baloch for the event.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi wrote: “Congratulations Fida Hussain! U have made us all proud & proven if provided with the right tools & support one can do the impossible”. 

