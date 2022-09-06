Pakistan’s Fida Hussain beats Indian opponent to win gold at Asian Bodybuilding Championship

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani athlete Fida Hussain Baloch made the nation proud by winning gold medal in Asian Bodybuilding Championship, held in Kyrgyzstan.

Baloch, who is associated with WAPDA Sports Board, beat Indian opponent in 90-kg category to win the “Mr Asia” title in mega league. The athlete also won Silver medal in open category.

Ten Pakistani bodybuilders took part in 14 different competitions in the event while five of them managed to bag the medals.

President Arif Alvi congratulated Baloch on winning the gold for Pakistan and Elite pro-card in the mega championship.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی فدا حسین بلوچ کو ایشین باڈی بلڈر چیمپئن شپ میں گولڈ میڈل جیتنے پر مبارکباد



صدر مملکت کی فدا حسین بلوچ ایلیٹ پرو کارڈ حاصل کرنے پر بھی مبارکباد



لگن اور محنت کسی بھی شعبہ میں کامیابی کی ضامن ہے، صدر مملکت pic.twitter.com/g4zuEgJiQG — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) September 4, 2022

“Dedication and hardwork guarantee success in any field,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi also felicitated Fida Hussain Baloch for making the nation proud.

Congratulations Fida Hussain! U have made us all proud & proven if provided with the right tools & support one can do the impossible. #SAFsports mission is to empower young athletes to dream big & achieve their goals.💪Ensuring #HopeNotOut with @SAFoundationN & @megastarsleague https://t.co/BlJAmmkTlu — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 5, 2022

Shahid Afridi Foundation, an NGO run by the cricketer, was supporting Baloch for the event.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi wrote: “Congratulations Fida Hussain! U have made us all proud & proven if provided with the right tools & support one can do the impossible”.