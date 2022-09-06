‘Enough is enough’ – Imran Khan announces to give ‘proper reply’ to PDM's propaganda at Peshawar rally

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, who is under fire over his statement about appointment of new army chief, said that he will be giving an appropriate reply to a propaganda against him at party’s rally in Peshawar today (Tuesday).

The ruling coalition government and military’s spokesperson have expressed concerns over the statement made by Imran Khan while addressing a rally in Faisalabad.

He said that coalition government was delaying the fresh elections in the country as it wanted to appoint an army chief of its choice to get safe passage in corruption cases.

Khan said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had planned to install their favourite army chief as they are afraid that “a strong and patriotic” top army commander will hold them accountable for looted money.

Following his statement, Prime Minister said Imran Khan's highly condemnable campaign of defaming institutions and spreading hatred against them is reaching a new extreme every day.

He regretted that the PTI Chairman is now directly resorting to mudslinging and toxic allegations against the armed forces and its leadership on sensitive professional matters.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar in a statement said that military was “aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for” statement about the institution’s senior leadership.

“Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day.

“Senior politicians trying to stir controversies on the appointment of the chief of army staff (COAS), the procedure for which is well defined in the constitution, is most unfortunate and disappointing,” the ISPR said.

The PTI has rejected the propaganda, stating that Imran Khan’s remarks were taken out of context.

Now, Imran Khan took to Twitter and vowed to give a proper reply to the propaganda against at today’s rally in Peshawar.

Am following intense propaganda launched by PDM cabal of crooks against me.This stems from their being petrified of PTI's soaring popularity. Today in Peshawar jalsa I will give proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me.Enough is enough — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 6, 2022

