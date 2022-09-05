PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan over mudslinging against armed forces, its leadership

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his statement against institutions

Taking to premier, the premier said Imran Khan's highly condemnable campaign of defaming institutions and spreading hatred against them is reaching a new extreme every day.

He regretted that the PTI Chairman is now directly resorting to mudslinging and toxic allegations against the armed forces and its leadership on sensitive professional matters.

Imran Niazi’s despicable utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day. He is now indulging in direct mud-slinging & poisonous allegations against Armed Forces & its leadership. His nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt & undermine Pakistan. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 5, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan's agenda is to stoke anarchy and weaken the country.

Addressing a gathering in Faisalabad, the PTI chairman hit out at the coalition government for delaying the elections, saying that the electoral process is being stalled just to "appoint an army chief of their own choice."

He said the government has "destroyed the country within four months’ time."