Imran Khan warns of marching on Islamabad over political victimisation
GUJRAT – PTI Chairman Imran Khan has warned the PML-N led coalition government to stop political victimization of his party leaders and workers otherwise he will again come to Islamabad.
Imran Khan and his party leaders, including Shahbaz Gill, are facing various cases since the ouster of the former prime minister through a no-confidence vote. The PTI chief is also on bail in a terrorism case while Gill has been sent to jail on judicial remand in a sedition case.
Earlier this year, the cricketer-turned-politician had also launched a long march dubbed as Azadi March against the government when severe clashes erupted between security forces and protesters in Islamabad and other cities of the country.
Addressing a political gathering in Gujrat on Friday night, Khan said that the government will not be able to find a place to hide if he comes to the federal capital.
He also lashed out at the government for mishandling of economic issues, recalling that PTI government controlled the prices despite engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Saying inflation has touched 45%, the PTI chairman said that the incumbent government was putting the blame of rising petroleum prices on IMF.
Khan said that the PDM leaders wanted to come in the government not to curb the inflation but to end corruption cases against them.
