Pakistan to face India again in Asia Cup after rewriting record books in Sharjah

SHARJAH – After bagging a historic win against Hong Kong, Pakistan will face off India in the Super Fours round of the Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow (Sunday).

The Men in Green Shirts beat Hong Kong by 155 runs in a Group A match on Friday, registering the second-largest victory by margin of runs by a full-member country in history of shortest format of cricket.

With stunning performance by bowlers, Pakistan removed Hong Kong for 38 in 10.4 overs and finished second in their group after India.

Sri Lanka hold the title of registering the largest victory by margin of runs by full-member nation in T20Is as he beat Kenya by 172 runs in the T20 World Cup 2007 in Johannesburg.

However, the 155-run win against Hong Kong is the biggest victory by margin of runs for Pakistan as previously they beat West Indies by 143 runs in 2018 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Last Sunday, India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 between the two arch-rivals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Chasing the target set by the Pakistan team, India scored 148 in 19.4 overs with five wickets in hand.