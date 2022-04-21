Mohammad Rizwan named Leading T20 Cricketer in the World by Wisden

12:25 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Mohammad Rizwan named Leading T20 Cricketer in the World by Wisden
Source: Twitter
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has achieved another title as he has been named the Leading T20 Cricketer in the World in the 2022 edition of the Wisden Almanack.

Last year, Rizwan displayed power-packed performance in T20I matches after he made a comeback as he had made only 313 runs in 26 matches before 2021.

In 2021 alone, he became the only player in the world to smash T20I runs in a calendar year. He scored a staggering 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66, with one century and 12 half-centuries.

In all T20 cricket, he made 2,036 at an average of 56, leaving behind cricket gurus like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

Mohammad Rizwan, who starred in Pakistan’s ten-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup, was profiled by Alan Gardner, who also recalled

While profiling Rizwan for Wisden, Alan Gardner wrote that Rizwan was batting as if blessed with foresight and recalled the video that went viral after Pakistan’s win in ICC T20 World Cup against India.

 “Twenty20 batting is supposed to be a volatile, high-variance occupation: boom-boom or bust. Occasionally, a player produces a purple patch to rise above the hurly-burly. But no one has had a year of such sustained run-scoring as Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan.

“Never mind seeing it well: he was batting as if blessed with foresight. And in a sense he was. After starring in Pakistan’s ten-wicket demolition of India at the T20 World Cup, his clarity of purpose was summed up by a viral video from the ICC that spliced his pre-game routine of visualisation alongside the boundaries he struck during his 55-ball 79,” Gardner wrote. 

PSL7: Mohammad Rizwan sets another T20 record 09:08 PM | 18 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan has become the first Pakistani player to complete two 100-run ...

More From This Category
Here’s the winner of Lahore Super T10 Cricket ...
11:01 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022: PAF/Rizvi's, ...
06:46 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Shahid Afridi’s new workout video goes viral
08:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam claims third spot ...
12:35 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
Here's the winners of Islamabad Club Challenge ...
11:21 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Pakistan Olympic Association organises online ...
10:58 PM | 19 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi’s new workout video goes viral
08:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr