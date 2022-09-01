'Election commission was told to disqualify me in foreign funding case,' Imran tells supporters in Sargodha

SARGODHA – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that four people conspired against him in a closed room and then planned to have him disqualified.

Speaking at a mass rally in Sargodha on Thursday evening, Khan said overseas Pakistanis generously donated to his telethon for flood victims on Monday night. He said that calls of many people could not even connect beccuase all phone lines were busy. As more money is collected, he said, a control room would be built to help the flood victims in a coordnated manner.

“The chief election commissioner, you have understood for the first time what the foreign funding is. We have been sent a lot of money by overseas Pakistanis,” he added.

Khan said that Pakistanis have to spread their hands before IMF, adding that the country can be saved from further debt by mobilizing the overseas Pakistanis.

I want to thank the record crowd in Sargodha today. I am now convinced that whatever fascist tactics this Imported Government tries to oppress and terrorise the people of Pakistan into accepting this government of crooks, it will only fan the flames of revolution. pic.twitter.com/NFDqXvANYq — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 1, 2022

“I have recorded a tape in which I have revealed the names of four people who conspired against me and planned to disqualify my government. If something happens to me, that tape will be released to the public, and then the public will not spare those four people. “The election commissioner was asked to disqualify me in the funding case,” Khan claimed.

Khan said the Tosha Khana case should be heard openly, adding that cases of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Yusuf Raza Gilani too should be heard openly and the things would become crystal clear.