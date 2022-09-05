Blast reported outside Russian embassy in Kabul
KABUL – A suicide bomber reportedly detonated himself near the entrance gate of the Russian embassy in Afghanistan’s capital city on Monday.
Police officials confirmed that armed guards deployed at the embassy opened fire on the assailant when he attempted to approach the gate.
After getting injured, the bomber blew himself up. No causalities have been confirmed so far, Geo News reported.
A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the #RussianEmbassy in #Kabul. Police confirmed the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate. "There is no information about casualties yet": Police.#Afghanistan #kabulattack #blast pic.twitter.com/K2LxHGGr0T— Ajeet Kumar (@Ajeet1994) September 5, 2022
Earlier this month, explosion at a Mosque in Afghan province of Herat killed 18 people and over 23 injured. The blast went off in the Guzargah Mosque during Friday noon prayers.
Imam Mujib Rahman Ansari with some of his guards and civilians were killed on their way toward the mosque said Herat’s police spokesman Mahmoud Rasooli.
More to follow...
