Asia Cup 2022: Sharjah breaks world record for hosting most international matches
SHARJAH – The iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which is one of the two venues of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates, has broke a Guinness World Record for hosting the most international matches.
It achieved the title after hosting the T20 Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on Saturday. Sharjah has hosted a total of 281 matches, including 9 Tests, 244 ODIs, and 28 T20Is.
Previously, the honour was held by the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The Sharjah stadium also holds the title of hosting most ODI matches in the world.
Emirati cricket patron Abdul Rahman Bukhatir has termed it a happy moment for the country. He also thanked people, who have been enjoying the game at Sharjah Cricket Stadium for the last 40 years.
