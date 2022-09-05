Imran Khan says government delaying elections to appoint ‘favourite’ army chief

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed that the coalition government was delaying the fresh elections in the country as it wanted to appoint an army chief of its choice to get safe passage in corruption cases.

Since his ouster through a no-confidence vote in April this year, the PTI chief has been calling for fresh elections in his political rallies across the country.

Addressing a rally in Faisalabad, Khan said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had planned to install their favourite army chief as they are afraid that “a strong and patriotic” top army commander will hold them accountable for looted money.

He also called for ensuring merit in the appointment of new army chief, which is due in November this year.

The second tenure of incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to expire in November. He was first appointed as army chief in 2016 and his tenure was extended for an additional three years in 2019.

The PTI chief also lashed out the government for deepening economic woes of the country in four months of its rule.