Celebs laud team Pakistan's remarkable victory against India in Asia Cup 2022
Eashan Ghosh
04:20 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Last night, Pakistan’s cricket team bagged a big victory in a nail-biting face-off against India in Dubai. Almost 25,000 spectators were in attendance and millions were glued to their television screens at home for the thriller.

The Men in Green were victorious in winning the nation’s hearts and the match as they made a remarkable comeback by beating India with one ball and five wickets to spare. The internet was ablaze with excitement and tension.

The action-packed match kept everyone at the edge of their seats. Jumping onto the bandwagon, the celebrities were all praise and expressed their support and gratitude to team Pakistan.  Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Muneeb Butt, Hania Aamir, Saba Qamar and many more lauded team Pakistan.

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

