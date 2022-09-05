Celebs laud team Pakistan's remarkable victory against India in Asia Cup 2022

Last night, Pakistan’s cricket team bagged a big victory in a nail-biting face-off against India in Dubai. Almost 25,000 spectators were in attendance and millions were glued to their television screens at home for the thriller.

The Men in Green were victorious in winning the nation’s hearts and the match as they made a remarkable comeback by beating India with one ball and five wickets to spare. The internet was ablaze with excitement and tension.

The action-packed match kept everyone at the edge of their seats. Jumping onto the bandwagon, the celebrities were all praise and expressed their support and gratitude to team Pakistan. Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Muneeb Butt, Hania Aamir, Saba Qamar and many more lauded team Pakistan.

What a chase! What a match! Well done Pakistan team especially @iMRizwanPak & @mnawaz94 for your glorious performances. Outstanding!! Pakistan Zindabad!! ???????? #PakVsIndia — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 4, 2022

Congratulations, felicitations, Pakistan! Perfect nail biting finish. @iMRizwanPak @mnawaz94 fire and ice of the team, you guys deftly and powerfully carried the match on their tough shoulders. Atta boys! pic.twitter.com/kYe1WMvajg — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) September 4, 2022

Congratulations team Green! ???????????? What a wonderful match! ✌️???????? @iMRizwanPak @mnawaz94 ???? Let's all not forget our flood victim's and help them as much as we can, keeping them in your prayers also matters a lot. #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK #pakvsindia #PAKvIND — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) September 4, 2022

What a beautiful team we have! Love our boys in green. Rizwan bro you King! Mashallah ???????? what a match ???????? well played India. #INDvsPAK2022 #AsiaCup2022 — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) September 4, 2022

